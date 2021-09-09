Aberdeen Proving Ground hosted a live, virtual event to honor the victims, recognize first responders, and reflect on the impact September 11, 2001 had on our Nation, military and APG on the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2021 12:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|813546
|VIRIN:
|210909-A-HF386-956
|Filename:
|DOD_108566170
|Length:
|00:33:00
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, APG Patriot Day Commemoration 2021, by Rebecca Nappi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT