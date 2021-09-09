Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    APG Patriot Day Commemoration 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by Rebecca Nappi 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    Aberdeen Proving Ground hosted a live, virtual event to honor the victims, recognize first responders, and reflect on the impact September 11, 2001 had on our Nation, military and APG on the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.13.2021 12:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 813546
    VIRIN: 210909-A-HF386-956
    Filename: DOD_108566170
    Length: 00:33:00
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, APG Patriot Day Commemoration 2021, by Rebecca Nappi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9/11
    Patriot Day
    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    APG
    September 11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT