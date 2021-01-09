Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tip of the Spear - 2020

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    For more than 125 years, the Exchange has been a lifeline to America for Warfighters serving in austere locations.

    In 2020, when our Nation’s Warfighters gather to ensure they are a relevant, resilient and ready fighting force, the Exchange is there to serve
    at the TIP OF THE SPEAR.

    EUROPE - The largest U.S. exercise in Europe in more than 25 Years, the Exchange served more than 17,000 troops, during the 23 exercises across Europe, Southwest Asia and Africa.

    PACIFIC - In the Pacific, the Exchange supported four major exercises, with more than 5,400 members of U.S. and international forces, including more than 17,000 service members in Korea and more than 3,200 troops in Northern Australia.

    More than 30 countries with Exchange-supported operations / 27 exercises supported across Europe, Southwest Asia, Africa and the Pacific

    WE ARE THE EXCHANGE,
    WE GO WHERE YOU GO.

    THERE IS NO GREATER HONOR THAN SERVING THOSE WHO SERVE, ESPECIALLY AT THE TIP OF THE SPEAR

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.13.2021
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 813536
    VIRIN: 091321-D-DO482-0005
    Filename: DOD_108566095
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Exchange
    AAFES
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Shopmyexchnage.com
    Tip of the Spear 2020

