Tip of the Spear - 2020

For more than 125 years, the Exchange has been a lifeline to America for Warfighters serving in austere locations.



In 2020, when our Nation’s Warfighters gather to ensure they are a relevant, resilient and ready fighting force, the Exchange is there to serve

at the TIP OF THE SPEAR.



EUROPE - The largest U.S. exercise in Europe in more than 25 Years, the Exchange served more than 17,000 troops, during the 23 exercises across Europe, Southwest Asia and Africa.



PACIFIC - In the Pacific, the Exchange supported four major exercises, with more than 5,400 members of U.S. and international forces, including more than 17,000 service members in Korea and more than 3,200 troops in Northern Australia.



More than 30 countries with Exchange-supported operations / 27 exercises supported across Europe, Southwest Asia, Africa and the Pacific



WE ARE THE EXCHANGE,

WE GO WHERE YOU GO.



THERE IS NO GREATER HONOR THAN SERVING THOSE WHO SERVE, ESPECIALLY AT THE TIP OF THE SPEAR