Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Navy Game Exchange Truck Wrap - 3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Exchange's yearly wrapping of the ANG Truck Wrap, in advance of the Army/Navy Games.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.13.2021 11:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 813531
    VIRIN: 091321-D-DO482-0003
    Filename: DOD_108566064
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Navy Game Exchange Truck Wrap - 3, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    AAFES
    Army Navy Game
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Shopmyexchnage.com
    Truck Wrap

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT