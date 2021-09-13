Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center 60th Anniversary

    09.13.2021

    Video by Michelle Gonzalez 

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, MEDCOM

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center celebrates its 60th Anniversary this year. The video captures staff wishing Kimbrough a happy anniversary for its enduring legacy of quality care and service. The facility got its name from Army Col. James C. Kimbrough, considered to be the "Father of U.S. Army urology."

    Date Taken: 09.13.2021
    Date Posted: 09.13.2021 09:46
    Category: Package
    MD, US

    Medical

    Healthcare

    anniversary
    celebration
    Army Medicine
    Kimbrough

