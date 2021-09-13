NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sept. 13, 2021) Heather Hebert, Sigonella's Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Director, discusses the communities support at Naval Air Station Sigonella during the Operation Allied Refuge Sept. 13, 2021. NAS Sigonella is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy production by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel M. Young)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2021 09:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|813512
|VIRIN:
|210913-N-NI474-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108565817
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Supports Operation Allied Refuge, by PO1 Daniel Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
