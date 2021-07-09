Service members conducts advanced marksmanship training on September 7. The Squad Advanced Marksmanship Training site provides essential training for service members.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2021 09:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|813509
|VIRIN:
|210907-A-DR527-101
|Filename:
|DOD_108565799
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers Conduct Marksmanship Training, by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT