    Soldiers Conduct Marksmanship Training

    ITALY

    09.07.2021

    Video by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    Service members conducts advanced marksmanship training on September 7. The Squad Advanced Marksmanship Training site provides essential training for service members.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.13.2021 09:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813509
    VIRIN: 210907-A-DR527-101
    Filename: DOD_108565799
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Conduct Marksmanship Training, by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Weapons
    #Marksmanship
    #Training
    #ArmyTraining
    #MissionReadiness

