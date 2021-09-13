Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spark Tank 2021 Blood Delivery by UAV - 379th EMDG

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    09.13.2021

    Courtesy Video

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Spark Tank Submission from 379th EMDG / 379th EMDSS Blood Transshipment Center - Blood Delivery by Unmanned Aerial Vehicle. Submission by Major Giselle Rieschick

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2021
    Date Posted: 09.13.2021 09:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 813503
    VIRIN: 210913-F-XX999-1001
    Filename: DOD_108565619
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spark Tank 2021 Blood Delivery by UAV - 379th EMDG, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    379th EMDG
    Spark Tank
    379th EMDSS
    Spark Tank 2021
    Gain Spark Tank Submission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT