Spark Tank Submission from 379th EMDG / 379th EMDSS Blood Transshipment Center - Blood Delivery by Unmanned Aerial Vehicle. Submission by Major Giselle Rieschick
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2021 09:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|813503
|VIRIN:
|210913-F-XX999-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108565619
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Spark Tank 2021 Blood Delivery by UAV - 379th EMDG, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT