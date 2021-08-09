Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Allies Refuge - Arrives and meets with Evacuees

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.08.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Jeff StSauveur 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Secretary of State, the Honorable Antony Blinken arrived at Ramstein Air Base Germany, September 8, 2021 to meet with evacuees.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.13.2021 09:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 813492
    VIRIN: 210908-F-EU975-440
    Filename: DOD_108565533
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Operation Allies Refuge - Arrives and meets with Evacuees, by MSgt Jeff StSauveur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac
    Afghanevac

