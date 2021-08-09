The United States Secretary of State, the Honorable Antony Blinken, departed from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, September 8, 2021 after meeting with German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Mass and attending a virtual Ministerial meeting on Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2021 09:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813491
|VIRIN:
|210908-F-EU975-314
|Filename:
|DOD_108565532
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Operation Allies Refuge - RAB Departure, by MSgt Jeff StSauveur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT