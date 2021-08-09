Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Allies Refuge - RAB Departure

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.08.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Jeff StSauveur 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The United States Secretary of State, the Honorable Antony Blinken, departed from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, September 8, 2021 after meeting with German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Mass and attending a virtual Ministerial meeting on Afghanistan.

    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac
    Afghanevac

