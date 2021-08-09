Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Allies Refuge - Secretary Blinken meets w/ Minister Mass

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.08.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Jeff StSauveur 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The United States Secretary of State, the Honorable Antony Blinken, arrived at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, September 8th 2021 to meet with German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Mass before attending a virtual Ministerial meeting on Afghanistan. The meeting took place inside the headquarters of U.S. Air Forces In Europe and Air Forces Africa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.13.2021 09:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 813490
    VIRIN: 210908-F-EU975-171
    Filename: DOD_108565531
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Allies Refuge - Secretary Blinken meets w/ Minister Mass, by MSgt Jeff StSauveur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Evacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac
    Afghanevac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT