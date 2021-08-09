The United States Secretary of State, the Honorable Antony Blinken, arrived at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, September 8th 2021 to meet with German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Mass before attending a virtual Ministerial meeting on Afghanistan. The meeting took place inside the headquarters of U.S. Air Forces In Europe and Air Forces Africa.
|09.08.2021
|09.13.2021 09:52
|B-Roll
|813490
|210908-F-EU975-171
|DOD_108565531
|00:01:13
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|2
|2
This work, Operation Allies Refuge - Secretary Blinken meets w/ Minister Mass, by MSgt Jeff StSauveur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
