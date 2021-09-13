Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gain Spark Tank Submission 2021 - Blood Delivery by Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    09.13.2021

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Blood Delivery by Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

    379th EMDG/EMDSS Blood Transshipment Center Submission for Spark Tank 2021.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2021
    Date Posted: 09.13.2021 09:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 813483
    VIRIN: 210913-F-XX999-1001
    Filename: DOD_108565491
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gain Spark Tank Submission 2021 - Blood Delivery by Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    379th EMDG
    Spark Tank
    Spark Tank 2021
    397th AEW

