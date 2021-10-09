Defenders, firefighters, medics and Airmen assigned to Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, came together for the Wolf Pack’s 20 Year Anniversary 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, here, Sept. 10, 2021. More than 100 individuals took part in the ceremony, held to commemorate those who died due to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2021 04:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|813482
|VIRIN:
|210911-F-VR222-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108565487
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 8th Fighter Wing 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
