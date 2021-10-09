Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th Fighter Wing 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.10.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Defenders, firefighters, medics and Airmen assigned to Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, came together for the Wolf Pack’s 20 Year Anniversary 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, here, Sept. 10, 2021. More than 100 individuals took part in the ceremony, held to commemorate those who died due to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.13.2021 04:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813482
    VIRIN: 210911-F-VR222-7001
    Filename: DOD_108565487
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th Fighter Wing 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    South Korea
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    U.S. Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT