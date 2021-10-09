8th Fighter Wing 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Defenders, firefighters, medics and Airmen assigned to Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, came together for the Wolf Pack’s 20 Year Anniversary 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, here, Sept. 10, 2021. More than 100 individuals took part in the ceremony, held to commemorate those who died due to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)