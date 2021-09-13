Our Legacy Continuous; 3d Marine Division's 79th Anniversary

3d Marine Division celebrates its 79th anniversary on Sept. 16, 2021. On this day, the Division reflects on its legacy of valor, honor, and fidelity – fighting in every clime and place when called upon. 3d Marine Division continues to build on this legacy today as a critical part of the stand-in force within the first island chain of the Indo-Pacific. The video is narrated by Sgt Mario Rameriz, 3d Marine Division COMMSTRAT. (U.S. Marine Corps video edited by Staff Sgt Albert J. Carls and Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2021 23:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|813468
|VIRIN:
|200913-M-M0251-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108565234
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
