    Our Legacy Continuous; 3d Marine Division's 79th Anniversary

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.13.2021

    Video by Cpl. Joshua Brittenham, Staff Sgt. Albert Carls, Cpl. Levi Guerra, Staff Sgt. Laiqa Hitt, Sgt. Josue Marquez, Cpl. Kallahan Morris and Sgt. Mario Ramirez

    3rd Marine Division     

    3d Marine Division celebrates its 79th anniversary on Sept. 16, 2021. On this day, the Division reflects on its legacy of valor, honor, and fidelity – fighting in every clime and place when called upon. 3d Marine Division continues to build on this legacy today as a critical part of the stand-in force within the first island chain of the Indo-Pacific. The video is narrated by Sgt Mario Rameriz, 3d Marine Division COMMSTRAT. (U.S. Marine Corps video edited by Staff Sgt Albert J. Carls and Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2021
    Date Posted: 09.12.2021 23:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813468
    VIRIN: 200913-M-M0251-001
    Filename: DOD_108565234
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Our Legacy Continuous; 3d Marine Division's 79th Anniversary, by Cpl Joshua Brittenham, SSgt Albert Carls, Cpl Levi Guerra, SSgt Laiqa Hitt, Sgt Josue Marquez, Cpl Kallahan Morris and Sgt Mario Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Okinawa
    Iwo Jima
    Guam
    USMC
    Tradition
    Honor
    Legacy
    History
    Vietnam
    WWII
    Operation Iraqi Freedom
    Operation Enduring Freedom
    Valor
    Operation Desert Storm
    3D MARDIV
    3d Marine Division
    Fidelity
    Bougainville
    COMMSTRAT
    79th Anniversary
    Stand-in Force

