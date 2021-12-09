Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cultural Advisers from Afghanistan continue to support the Army's mission by participating in Operation Allies Welcome

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2021

    Video by Sgt. Briaira Tolbert 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Mr. Bashir Marshall and Mr. Wali Latif, talk about their mission for Operation Allies welcome at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Range Complex. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the sing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Briaira Tolbert, 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2021
    Date Posted: 09.12.2021 21:23
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 813465
    VIRIN: 210912-A-CZ005-816
    Filename: DOD_108565140
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cultural Advisers from Afghanistan continue to support the Army's mission by participating in Operation Allies Welcome, by SGT Briaira Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    Afghan personnel and Afghan evacuees
    Operation Allies Welcome

