Cultural Advisers from Afghanistan continue to support the Army's mission by participating in Operation Allies Welcome

Mr. Bashir Marshall and Mr. Wali Latif, talk about their mission for Operation Allies welcome at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Range Complex. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the sing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Briaira Tolbert, 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade)
|09.12.2021
|09.12.2021 21:23
|Interviews
|813465
|210912-A-CZ005-816
|DOD_108565140
|00:01:10
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|2
|2
