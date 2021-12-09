Soldiers at the Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico ensure communication efforts are maintained

Members of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division work to ensure that communications for the Brigade are maintained for Operation Allies Welcome at the Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico, Sept. 12, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Pablo Saez, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2021 20:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813464
|VIRIN:
|210912-A-FJ209-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108565122
|Length:
|00:04:35
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
