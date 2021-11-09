9/11 Never Forget Tribute Ride, from Austin TX to Fredricksburg TX, with Ride Co-organizer Lynn Lollar and Rider Sunshine Straiges, a retired NYPD Sgt. Riders are with the Blue Knights of Texas, Chapter 13, and support local first responders with charitable assistance and attending local funerals.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2021 19:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|813461
|VIRIN:
|210911-A-OI831-903
|Filename:
|DOD_108565107
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|AUSTIN, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Texas riders honor fallen responders on 9/11 anniversary, by SGT James Barrington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
