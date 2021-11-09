Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas riders honor fallen responders on 9/11 anniversary

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Video by Sgt. James Barrington 

    211th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    9/11 Never Forget Tribute Ride, from Austin TX to Fredricksburg TX, with Ride Co-organizer Lynn Lollar and Rider Sunshine Straiges, a retired NYPD Sgt. Riders are with the Blue Knights of Texas, Chapter 13, and support local first responders with charitable assistance and attending local funerals.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.12.2021 19:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: AUSTIN, TX, US 

