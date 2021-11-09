Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The brave that made the call

    LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Video by Sgt. Nicholas Vidro 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Service members, veterans, law enforcement, and government civilians came together at the New Jersey National Guard Headquarters, in Lawrenceville Township, New Jersey to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.12.2021 21:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 813458
    VIRIN: 210912-A-XO050-0001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108564955
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ, US 

    This work, The brave that made the call, by SGT Nicholas Vidro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Law Enforcement
    New Jersey
    9/11
    VFW
    Patriots Day

