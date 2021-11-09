Service members, veterans, law enforcement, and government civilians came together at the New Jersey National Guard Headquarters, in Lawrenceville Township, New Jersey to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2021 21:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|813458
|VIRIN:
|210912-A-XO050-0001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108564955
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The brave that made the call, by SGT Nicholas Vidro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
