    B-Roll for TSgt Geffre Capstone Project North Dakota National Guard Joint Chaplain Training

    ND, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    B-Roll for TSgt Geffre Capstone Project: Fifteen North Dakota National Guard chaplains, chaplain affairs airmen, and chaplain affairs Army technicians attended a three-day chaplain professional development training course at Camp Grafton Training Center in Devil's Lake. (Air National Guard video by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jesica R. Geffre, )

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.12.2021 14:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 813428
    VIRIN: 211101-Z-IT417-002
    Filename: DOD_108564669
    Length: 00:07:20
    Location: ND, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll for TSgt Geffre Capstone Project North Dakota National Guard Joint Chaplain Training, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

