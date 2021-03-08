Fifteen North Dakota National Guard chaplains, chaplain affairs airmen, and chaplain affairs Army technicians attended a three-day chaplain professional development training course at Camp Grafton Training Center in Devil's Lake, North Dakota Aug. 2-4 2021. (Air National Guard video by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jesica R. Geffre, )
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2021 21:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|813424
|VIRIN:
|211101-Z-IT417-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108564613
|Length:
|00:03:55
|Location:
|ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Capstone Project for TSgt Jesica Geffre North Dakota National Guard Joint Chaplain Training, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT