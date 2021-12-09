Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll of Corporal Humberto Sanchez Dignified Transfer

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Weaver 

    434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Marines from Detachment 1, Communications Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, transfer the remains of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez of Logansport, Indiana, Sept. 12, 2021 at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana. Sanchez was one of 13 U.S. service members killed Aug. 26, 2021, as the result of an enemy attack while supporting evacuation efforts for Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Kabul, Afghanistan. Sanchez was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Pendleton, California.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2021
    Date Posted: 09.12.2021 12:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 813419
    VIRIN: 210912-F-ZV982-229
    Filename: DOD_108564521
    Length: 00:07:45
    Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US

