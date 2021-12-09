Marines from Detachment 1, Communications Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, transfer the remains of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez of Logansport, Indiana, Sept. 12, 2021 at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana. Sanchez was one of 13 U.S. service members killed Aug. 26, 2021, as the result of an enemy attack while supporting evacuation efforts for Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Kabul, Afghanistan. Sanchez was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Pendleton, California.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2021 12:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813419
|VIRIN:
|210912-F-ZV982-229
|Filename:
|DOD_108564521
|Length:
|00:07:45
|Location:
|GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-roll of Corporal Humberto Sanchez Dignified Transfer, by TSgt Joshua Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
