B-roll Corporal Humberto Sanchez Dignified Transfer

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/813418" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marines from Detachment 1, Communications Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, transfer the remains of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez of Logansport, Indiana, Sept. 12, 2021 at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana. Sanchez was one of 13 U.S. service members killed Aug. 26, 2021, as the result of an enemy attack while supporting evacuation efforts for Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Kabul, Afghanistan. Sanchez was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Pendleton, California.