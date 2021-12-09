Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    353 Wrap Up - September 2021

    UNITED STATES

    09.12.2021

    Video by Sgt. David Marquis 

    353d Civil Affairs Command

    In this quarter's wrap up, Army Reserve Soldiers from the 403rd Civil Affairs Battalion conduct community relations in Sackets Harbor, New York, to build rapport with the police department, fire department, and city utilities providers. The 353d Civil Affairs Command say farewell to ten Soldiers during a retirement ceremony. The combined years of service of the retirees is greater than the age of the United States Army, when it was established in 1775. On September 11, 2001, Soldiers from the 353d Civil Affairs Command were at ground zero serving as first responders following the terrorist attack in New York.

    Date Taken: 09.12.2021
    Date Posted: 09.12.2021 15:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 813414
    VIRIN: 210912-A-LI860-284
    Filename: DOD_108564479
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: US
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 353 Wrap Up - September 2021, by SGT David Marquis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civil Affairs
    Army Reserve
    353d CACOM
    3 in 53

