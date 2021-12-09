353 Wrap Up - September 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this quarter's wrap up, Army Reserve Soldiers from the 403rd Civil Affairs Battalion conduct community relations in Sackets Harbor, New York, to build rapport with the police department, fire department, and city utilities providers. The 353d Civil Affairs Command say farewell to ten Soldiers during a retirement ceremony. The combined years of service of the retirees is greater than the age of the United States Army, when it was established in 1775. On September 11, 2001, Soldiers from the 353d Civil Affairs Command were at ground zero serving as first responders following the terrorist attack in New York.