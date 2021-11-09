Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli Arrives San Francisco

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    USPACOM, AT SEA

    09.11.2021

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Brian Biller 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210911-N-SS492-1000 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 11, 2021) Sailors aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) man the rails on the ship's flight deck as the ship prepares to pull into San Francisco in support of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW), Sept. 11, 2021. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of San Francisco and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian P. Biller/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.12.2021 08:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 813404
    VIRIN: 210911-N-SS492-1000
    Filename: DOD_108564201
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: USPACOM, AT SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Arrives San Francisco, by CPO Brian Biller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Amphib
    DSCA
    ESG-3
    Tripoli
    #SFFW2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT