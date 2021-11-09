210911-N-SS492-1000 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 11, 2021) Sailors aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) man the rails on the ship's flight deck as the ship prepares to pull into San Francisco in support of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW), Sept. 11, 2021. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of San Francisco and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian P. Biller/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2021 08:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813404
|VIRIN:
|210911-N-SS492-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108564201
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|USPACOM, AT SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Tripoli Arrives San Francisco, by CPO Brian Biller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
