    USS Tripoli San Francisco Fleet Week Shout Outs

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Theodore Quintana 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210911-N-CZ759-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 11, 2021) Sailors aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), mans the rails and give shout-outs to family members as the ship prepares to pull into San Francisco in support of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW), Sept. 11, 2021. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of San Francisco and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.12.2021 02:11
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 

    CNRSW
    LHA7
    San Francisco Fleet Week 2021

