    9/11 Reflection LTC Mark East

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Video by Spc. Franklin Cuello Grandados 

    356th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    A brief edited and b-roll from a two-camera interview with LTC Mark East, the Command Chaplain for the 200th Military Police Command, Fort Meade MD.

    Produced to enable quick two camera editing. To do so, line up the first frame of video for each camera angle.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.11.2021 21:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 813394
    VIRIN: 210911-A-MV315-001
    Filename: DOD_108564056
    Length: 00:11:03
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 Reflection LTC Mark East, by SPC Franklin Cuello Grandados, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    9/11
    Ground Zero
    War on Terror
    Never Forget
    9/11/2001

