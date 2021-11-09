A brief edited and b-roll from a two-camera interview with LTC Mark East, the Command Chaplain for the 200th Military Police Command, Fort Meade MD.
Produced to enable quick two camera editing. To do so, line up the first frame of video for each camera angle.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2021 21:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|813394
|VIRIN:
|210911-A-MV315-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108564056
|Length:
|00:11:03
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 9/11 Reflection LTC Mark East, by SPC Franklin Cuello Grandados, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT