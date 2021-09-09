NSGL Honors 20th Anniversary of 9/11

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



GREAT LAKES, Il. (Sept. 10, 2021) Sailors and guests aboard Naval Station Great Lakes participate in an all-day event in honor of the 20th anniversary of the attacks on 9/11. The remembrance event included morning and evening colors ceremonies, a flag relay, and 5k race. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston and John Sheppard)