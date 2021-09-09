GREAT LAKES, Il. (Sept. 10, 2021) Sailors and guests aboard Naval Station Great Lakes participate in an all-day event in honor of the 20th anniversary of the attacks on 9/11. The remembrance event included morning and evening colors ceremonies, a flag relay, and 5k race. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston and John Sheppard)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2021 19:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813392
|VIRIN:
|210910-N-GY005-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108563910
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NSGL Honors 20th Anniversary of 9/11, by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
