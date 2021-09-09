Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSGL Honors 20th Anniversary of 9/11

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (Sept. 10, 2021) Sailors and guests aboard Naval Station Great Lakes participate in an all-day event in honor of the 20th anniversary of the attacks on 9/11. The remembrance event included morning and evening colors ceremonies, a flag relay, and 5k race. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston and John Sheppard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.11.2021 19:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 813392
    VIRIN: 210910-N-GY005-1001
    Filename: DOD_108563910
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 

    Naval Station Great Lakes

    TAGS

    9/11
    Patriot Day
    Great Lakes
    US Navy
    Flag

