    9/11 Memorial Climb - A Walk with Heroes

    CANNON AFB, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Video by Airman Christopher Storer 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Air Commandos of the 27th Special Operations Wing held a memorial ceremony in honor of the emergency first responders who lost their lives responding to the terrorist attacks against the United States 20 years ago.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.11.2021 17:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 813379
    VIRIN: 210911-F-VK515-001
    Filename: DOD_108563763
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: CANNON AFB, NM, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 Memorial Climb - A Walk with Heroes, by Amn Christopher Storer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

