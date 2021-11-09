9/11 Memorial Climb - A Walk with Heroes

Air Commandos of the 27th Special Operations Wing held a memorial ceremony in honor of the emergency first responders who lost their lives responding to the terrorist attacks against the United States 20 years ago.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2021 17:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|813379
|VIRIN:
|210911-F-VK515-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108563763
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|CANNON AFB, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
