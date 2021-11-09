Answering the Call

The 102nd Intelligence Wing presents this mini-documentary commemorating the events that unfolded at the 102nd Fighter Wing, Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Sept. 11, 2001. The video showed how Airmen at Otis contributed that day, and how they continue to support and defend the United States of America today. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Airman 1st Class Francesca Skridulis, Master Sgt. Keri Spero, and Mr. Tim Sandland)
|09.11.2021
|09.11.2021 16:18
|Interviews
|813375
|210911-Z-CP771-1002
|DOD_108563695
|00:08:40
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
|0
|0
