    Answering the Call

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Francesca Skridulis 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    The 102nd Intelligence Wing presents this mini-documentary commemorating the events that unfolded at the 102nd Fighter Wing, Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Sept. 11, 2001. The video showed how Airmen at Otis contributed that day, and how they continue to support and defend the United States of America today. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Airman 1st Class Francesca Skridulis, Master Sgt. Keri Spero, and Mr. Tim Sandland)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.11.2021 16:18
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 813375
    VIRIN: 210911-Z-CP771-1002
    Filename: DOD_108563695
    Length: 00:08:40
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Answering the Call, by A1C Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ANG
    USAF
    Otis
    102 IW
    Otis Remembers

