Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U. S. Northern Command, hosts a 9/11 commemoration ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. Guest speakers include Army Gen. James H. Dickinson, commander of the U. S. Space Command, and retired Air Force Gen. Ralph E. "Ed" Eberhart.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2021 14:46
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|813362
|Filename:
|DOD_108563412
|Length:
|00:47:09
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Northcom Holds 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
