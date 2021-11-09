Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Northcom Holds 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U. S. Northern Command, hosts a 9/11 commemoration ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. Guest speakers include Army Gen. James H. Dickinson, commander of the U. S. Space Command, and retired Air Force Gen. Ralph E. "Ed" Eberhart.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.11.2021 14:46
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 813362
    Filename: DOD_108563412
    Length: 00:47:09
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northcom Holds 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT