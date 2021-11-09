148th Fighter Wing personnel prepare for an F-16 training mission. The training mission will also include a flyover for the Minnesota 9/11 20th Anniversary Observation Event that is being held at the state capitol.
Interview: Lt. Col Grant Brown, 179th Fighter Squadron Commander which is part of the 148th Fighter Wing.
Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
Date Posted:
09.11.2021 14:19
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|813360
VIRIN:
|210911-Z-LR879-1001
Filename:
|DOD_108563397
Length:
|00:02:57
Location:
|DULUTH, MN, US
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 148th Fighter Wing prepares for a training mission and flyover support, by SMSgt Ralph Kapustka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
