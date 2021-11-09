Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    148th Fighter Wing prepares for a training mission and flyover support

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Kapustka 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    148th Fighter Wing personnel prepare for an F-16 training mission. The training mission will also include a flyover for the Minnesota 9/11 20th Anniversary Observation Event that is being held at the state capitol.

    Interview: Lt. Col Grant Brown, 179th Fighter Squadron Commander which is part of the 148th Fighter Wing.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.11.2021 14:19
    This work, 148th Fighter Wing prepares for a training mission and flyover support, by SMSgt Ralph Kapustka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    148th Fighter Wing
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    9/11 20th Anniversary

