A wreath laying ceremony was held on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait to remember the victims of the terrorist attacks of September 11th 2001.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2021 13:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|813353
|VIRIN:
|210911-A-OE086-712
|Filename:
|DOD_108563311
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Kuwait 9-11 Memorial Ceremony, by SGT Samuel De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT