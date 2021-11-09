Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kuwait 9-11 Memorial Ceremony

    KUWAIT

    09.11.2021

    Video by Sgt. Samuel De Leon 

    Task Force Spartan

    A wreath laying ceremony was held on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait to remember the victims of the terrorist attacks of September 11th 2001.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.11.2021 13:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813353
    VIRIN: 210911-A-OE086-712
    Filename: DOD_108563311
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KW

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kuwait 9-11 Memorial Ceremony, by SGT Samuel De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Task Force Spartan
    9-11
    September 11th
    U.S. Army Central
    29th Infantry Division

