A pump is being moved in to position Friday afternoon in Point Celeste, Plaquemines Parish, as part of the New Orleans District and Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority joint Hurricane Ida Unwatering Mission.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2021 13:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813349
|VIRIN:
|210910-D-QA756-808
|Filename:
|DOD_108563244
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Unwatering pump placement in Point Celeste, LA, by Matt Roe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
