    Unwatering pump placement in Point Celeste, LA

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Matt Roe 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    A pump is being moved in to position Friday afternoon in Point Celeste, Plaquemines Parish, as part of the New Orleans District and Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority joint Hurricane Ida Unwatering Mission.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.11.2021 13:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 813349
    VIRIN: 210910-D-QA756-808
    Filename: DOD_108563244
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unwatering pump placement in Point Celeste, LA, by Matt Roe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    usace
    pump
    hurricane ida
    unwater

