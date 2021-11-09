Spc. Jacob Colestock, of Rogers, Minnesota, sends a shoutout to the Minnesota Twins. Colestock is deployed is assigned to
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2021 13:38
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|813348
|VIRIN:
|210911-A-OE086-747
|Filename:
|DOD_108563226
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|MN, US
|Hometown:
|ROGERS, MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Minnesota Twins greetings, by SGT Samuel De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT