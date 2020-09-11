20th Anniversary Commemorative video created in memory of the events that occurred on September 11, 2001 and to honor our fallen countrymen and women and all who were affected by the attacks. (U.S. Air Force video by Wayne Gray)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2021 13:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|813343
|VIRIN:
|210911-F-CB319-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108563205
|Length:
|00:04:27
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 9/11 20th Anniversary Commemoration "Never Forget", by Wayne Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
