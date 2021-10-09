Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9/11 Remembrance Miles Event - Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Video by Arlen Caplan 

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    B-roll from WRAIR's 9/11 remembrance miles event, September 10, 2021, Silver Spring, MD. To commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11, WRAIR is holding a 24-hour remembrance walk from 9:00am on 9/10/21 to 8:46am on 9/11/21, the minute the first plane struck the towers. To remember the lives lost on that day, we will be walking 2,977 miles in 24 hours - one mile for every person who was killed in the terrorist attacks. While we take the day to reflect on those who lost their lives two decades ago, we also want to thank those who have served in the years since.

    (U.S. Army video by Arlen Caplan/RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.11.2021 07:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 813308
    VIRIN: 210911-A-LY492-001
    Filename: DOD_108562730
    Length: 00:05:12
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 Remembrance Miles Event - Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, by Arlen Caplan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9/11
    Walter Reed
    Fitness
    Medical Research
    20th Anniversary of September 11th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT