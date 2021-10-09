9/11 Remembrance Miles Event - Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll from WRAIR's 9/11 remembrance miles event, September 10, 2021, Silver Spring, MD. To commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11, WRAIR is holding a 24-hour remembrance walk from 9:00am on 9/10/21 to 8:46am on 9/11/21, the minute the first plane struck the towers. To remember the lives lost on that day, we will be walking 2,977 miles in 24 hours - one mile for every person who was killed in the terrorist attacks. While we take the day to reflect on those who lost their lives two decades ago, we also want to thank those who have served in the years since.



(U.S. Army video by Arlen Caplan/RELEASED)