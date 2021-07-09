Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Arlington Remembers Sept. 11

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.07.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    210907-N-PC065-2001 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 7, 2021) Capt. Eric Kellum, commanding officer of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), reflects on Sept. 11 in Arlington’s 9/11 tribute room, Sept. 7, 2021. Arlington is named after Arlington County, Virginia, honoring the 184 victims of the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 21:58
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    9/11
    Sept. 11
    Pentagon
    Never Forget
    Arlington County
    September 11

