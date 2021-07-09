210907-N-PC065-2001 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 7, 2021) Capt. Eric Kellum, commanding officer of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), reflects on Sept. 11 in Arlington’s 9/11 tribute room, Sept. 7, 2021. Arlington is named after Arlington County, Virginia, honoring the 184 victims of the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 21:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|813300
|VIRIN:
|210907-N-PC065-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108562514
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Arlington Remembers Sept. 11, by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT