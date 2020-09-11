Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 20th Anniversary Commemoration "Never Forget"

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Wayne Gray  

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Video depicts the events that occurred on September 11, 2001 in various locations throughout the United States. Several interviews conducted sharing personal stories of experiences on 9/11. (U.S. Air Force video by Wayne Gray)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 21:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 813297
    VIRIN: 210910-F-CB319-1001
    Filename: DOD_108562457
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 20th Anniversary Commemoration "Never Forget", by Wayne Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania
    World Trade Center
    Pentagon
    Shanksville
    United 93

