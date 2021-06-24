Exercise Caribbean Coastal Warrior (BROLL)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 2d Reconnaissance (2d Recon) Battalion, 2d Marine Division, and Dutch Marines with the Netherlands Marine Corps conduct night dives during Exercise Caribbean Coastal Warrior on Savaneta Kamp, Aruba, June 14-23, 2021. The dives consisted of integrated training with Dutch Frogmen to increase the ability to work in a low visibility environment. Exercise Caribbean Coastal Warrior allowed 2d Recon Marines to expand their knowledge and proficiency operating in a littoral or coastal region while increasing global interoperability with 32nd Raiding Squadron, Netherlands Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sydney Smith)