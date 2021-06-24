Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Caribbean Coastal Warrior (BROLL)

    SAVANETA, ARUBA

    06.24.2021

    Video by Cpl. Sydney Smith 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 2d Reconnaissance (2d Recon) Battalion, 2d Marine Division, and Dutch Marines with the Netherlands Marine Corps conduct night dives during Exercise Caribbean Coastal Warrior on Savaneta Kamp, Aruba, June 14-23, 2021. The dives consisted of integrated training with Dutch Frogmen to increase the ability to work in a low visibility environment. Exercise Caribbean Coastal Warrior allowed 2d Recon Marines to expand their knowledge and proficiency operating in a littoral or coastal region while increasing global interoperability with 32nd Raiding Squadron, Netherlands Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sydney Smith)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Category: B-Roll
    Aruba
    follow me
    2DMARDIV
    Netherlands Marines
    2drecon
    USMCNews

