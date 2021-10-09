U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew J. French, 125th Fighter Wing commander, shares a message commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11th attacks and provides guidance on the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 21:30
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|813291
|VIRIN:
|210910-Z-XV261-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108562395
|Length:
|00:05:13
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, From the Commander: Remembering 9/11 and notes on COVID vaccine mandate, by A1C Jacob Hancock, Amn Jesse Hanson and TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT