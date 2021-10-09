Remembering 9/11: After the Attack

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/813280" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lt. Col. Michael Rock was part of the first generation of Marine officers following the September 11th attacks. Here is his view of that day and how ultimately shaped his career. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali. Music Composed by Cpl. Kyle Anderson)