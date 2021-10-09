U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief James “Smitty” Tocorzic emphasizes the importance of connectedness – not just during National Suicide Prevention Month, but every day. Sailors shouldn’t allow harmful thoughts to turn into irreversible actions, he explained.
This work, PACFLT Suicide Prevention Month Video Series (Part 2), by PO1 Jess Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
