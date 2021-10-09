B-roll from the WRAIR 9/11 Remembrance Miles Event, Silver Spring, MD, September 10, 2021. The final clip is Spc. Brittany Kociuba reading the names of 9/11 victims. The goal of the event is for participants to walk a total of 2,977 miles one mile for every life lost during the 9/11 attacks.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2021 03:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813269
|VIRIN:
|210910-A-PR201-005
|Filename:
|DOD_108562263
|Length:
|00:06:54
|Location:
|SILVER SPRING, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, WRAIR 9/11 Remembrance Miles Event B-Roll, by Mike Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT