WRAIR 9/11 Remembrance Miles Event B-Roll

B-roll from the WRAIR 9/11 Remembrance Miles Event, Silver Spring, MD, September 10, 2021. The final clip is Spc. Brittany Kociuba reading the names of 9/11 victims. The goal of the event is for participants to walk a total of 2,977 miles one mile for every life lost during the 9/11 attacks.