    WRAIR 9/11 Remembrance Miles Event B-Roll

    SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Mike Walters 

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    B-roll from the WRAIR 9/11 Remembrance Miles Event, Silver Spring, MD, September 10, 2021. The final clip is Spc. Brittany Kociuba reading the names of 9/11 victims. The goal of the event is for participants to walk a total of 2,977 miles one mile for every life lost during the 9/11 attacks.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.11.2021 03:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 813269
    VIRIN: 210910-A-PR201-005
    Filename: DOD_108562263
    Length: 00:06:54
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MD, US 

    TAGS

    9/11
    WRAIR

