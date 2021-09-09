Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military police provide security to Afghan evacuees

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by Pfc. Maxwell Bass 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Military police provide security to Afghan evacuees at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 21:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 813268
    VIRIN: 210910-A-KF816-001
    Filename: DOD_108562262
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military police provide security to Afghan evacuees, by PFC Maxwell Bass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FORT BLISS
    DOD
    AFGHANS
    U.S. NORTHCOM
    AFGHAN PERSONNEL AND AFGHAN EVACUEES
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

