Military police provide security to Afghan evacuees at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 21:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|813268
|VIRIN:
|210910-A-KF816-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108562262
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Military police provide security to Afghan evacuees, by PFC Maxwell Bass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
