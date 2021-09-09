OZARK, Ala. — U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Raymond Brennan, a nurse assigned to the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego, California, analyzes medical data on a computer whilst caring for patients in the Intensive Care ward at the Dale Medical Center in Ozark, Alabama, Sept. 9, 2021. He is a part of a larger effort in support of continued Department of Defense COVID-19 response operations. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible U.S. Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army b-roll by Sgt. Aaron Daugherty)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2021 00:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813256
|VIRIN:
|210909-A-TG353-391
|Filename:
|DOD_108562151
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|OZARK, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Northern Command supports Dale Medical Center in Ozark, Alabama., by SGT Aaron Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
