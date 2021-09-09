Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Northern Command supports Dale Medical Center in Ozark, Alabama.

    OZARK, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by Sgt. Aaron Daugherty 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    OZARK, Ala. — U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Raymond Brennan, a nurse assigned to the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego, California, analyzes medical data on a computer whilst caring for patients in the Intensive Care ward at the Dale Medical Center in Ozark, Alabama, Sept. 9, 2021. He is a part of a larger effort in support of continued Department of Defense COVID-19 response operations. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible U.S. Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army b-roll by Sgt. Aaron Daugherty)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.11.2021 00:40
    Location: OZARK, AL, US 

