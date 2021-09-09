U.S. Northern Command supports Dale Medical Center in Ozark, Alabama.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



OZARK, Ala. — U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Raymond Brennan, a nurse assigned to the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego, California, analyzes medical data on a computer whilst caring for patients in the Intensive Care ward at the Dale Medical Center in Ozark, Alabama, Sept. 9, 2021. He is a part of a larger effort in support of continued Department of Defense COVID-19 response operations. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible U.S. Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army b-roll by Sgt. Aaron Daugherty)