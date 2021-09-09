Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. Jason Thomas 9/11 Remembrance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by Cpl. Gabriel Tavarez 

    Communication Directorate             

    Sgt Jason Thomas enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1996 and closed out his active-duty service in the Spring of 2001. While attending law school in NYC, he was dropping off his two-year-old daughter at his mother’s house when he first heard the news of the attacks on the World Trade Center. He immediately put on the camouflage utilities still in the trunk of his car and began driving toward Manhattan. As he exited his parked vehicle and turned to walk toward the epicenter of the chaos, the first tower’s collapse engulfed him in a storm of asphyxiating heat and debris. Listen here to this exemplary Marine’s experience at Ground Zero. Once a Marine, always a Marine. Semper Fidelis. #MarinesRemember911 #WeRemember911

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 21:04
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 813247
    VIRIN: 210909-M-RH724-798
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108562092
    Length: 00:07:49
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Jason Thomas 9/11 Remembrance, by Cpl Gabriel Tavarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9/11
    Marines
    20thanniversary911interviews
    #WeRemember911

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT