Sgt. Jason Thomas 9/11 Remembrance

Sgt Jason Thomas enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1996 and closed out his active-duty service in the Spring of 2001. While attending law school in NYC, he was dropping off his two-year-old daughter at his mother’s house when he first heard the news of the attacks on the World Trade Center. He immediately put on the camouflage utilities still in the trunk of his car and began driving toward Manhattan. As he exited his parked vehicle and turned to walk toward the epicenter of the chaos, the first tower’s collapse engulfed him in a storm of asphyxiating heat and debris. Listen here to this exemplary Marine’s experience at Ground Zero. Once a Marine, always a Marine. Semper Fidelis. #MarinesRemember911 #WeRemember911