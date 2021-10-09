Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Sgt. Elizabeth Marroquin interview for WRAIR Rememberance miles event

    SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Mike Walters 

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    Master Sgt. Elizabeth Marroquin, Operations Non-Commisioned Officer in Charge, Walter Reed Army Institute of Research talks about her involvement with the WRAIR 9/11 Rememberance miles event. September 10, 2021, Silver Spring, MD.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 17:59
    Category: Interviews
    TAGS

    9/11
    WRAIR

