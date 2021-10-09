Master Sgt. Elizabeth Marroquin, Operations Non-Commisioned Officer in Charge, Walter Reed Army Institute of Research talks about her involvement with the WRAIR 9/11 Rememberance miles event. September 10, 2021, Silver Spring, MD.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 17:59
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|813227
|VIRIN:
|210910-A-PR201-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108561889
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|SILVER SPRING, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Master Sgt. Elizabeth Marroquin interview for WRAIR Rememberance miles event, by Mike Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT