    Dedication of Army OGC Conference Room in Remembrance of Ernest "Ernie" M. Willcher

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Dedication of the Army Office of the General Counsel (OGC) Conference Room In Honor of Ernest “Ernie” M. Willcher, a former attorney in OGC, who perished in the Pentagon during the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon. This event marks the 20th year of his death during the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 15:54
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 813216
    Filename: DOD_108561657
    Length: 00:42:33
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    OGC
    Era of Great Power Competition
    Army Office of the General Counsel Conference Room
    Ernest Willcher
    Ernie Willcher

