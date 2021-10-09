Dedication of the Army Office of the General Counsel (OGC) Conference Room In Honor of Ernest “Ernie” M. Willcher, a former attorney in OGC, who perished in the Pentagon during the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon. This event marks the 20th year of his death during the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 15:54
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|813216
|Filename:
|DOD_108561657
|Length:
|00:42:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dedication of Army OGC Conference Room in Remembrance of Ernest "Ernie" M. Willcher, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT