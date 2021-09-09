Lance Cpl. Sarah Rudder 9/11 Remembrance

On 9/11, LCpl Sarah Rudder (ret) was among those Marines from a detachment near the Pentagon who ran to scene in the moments after the plane hit. Despite sustaining significant injuries while aiding in search, rescue, and recovery efforts, she and her fellow Marines continue for 24 hours until more help could arrive. Follow this video series via #MarinesRemember911.
|09.09.2021
|09.10.2021 15:10
|Interviews
|813215
|210909-M-RH724-819
|1
|DOD_108561655
|00:04:23
|DC, US
|0
|0
