    Lance Cpl. Sarah Rudder 9/11 Remembrance

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by Cpl. Gabriel Tavarez 

    Communication Directorate             

    On 9/11, LCpl Sarah Rudder (ret) was among those Marines from a detachment near the Pentagon who ran to scene in the moments after the plane hit. Despite sustaining significant injuries while aiding in search, rescue, and recovery efforts, she and her fellow Marines continue for 24 hours until more help could arrive. Follow this video series via #MarinesRemember911.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 15:10
    Category: Interviews
    Location: DC, US

    9/11
    Marines
    20thanniversary911interviews
    #WeRemember911

