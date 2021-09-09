A Sector Columbia River MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medevacs a charter fisherman experiencing distressed medical symptoms Thursday 57 miles off Westport. Crew members of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Sea Lion (WPB 87352) assisted in the rescue operation. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 16:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|813207
|VIRIN:
|210909-G-YE015-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108561599
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard medevacs charter fisherman 57 miles off Westport, WA, by PO3 Michael Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
