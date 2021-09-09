Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs charter fisherman 57 miles off Westport, WA

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A Sector Columbia River MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medevacs a charter fisherman experiencing distressed medical symptoms Thursday 57 miles off Westport. Crew members of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Sea Lion (WPB 87352) assisted in the rescue operation. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 16:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813207
    VIRIN: 210909-G-YE015-1001
    Filename: DOD_108561599
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 

    TAGS

    Medevac
    SAR
    Jayhawk
    Columbia River

