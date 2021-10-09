Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message for September 2021 - Col. Wendy Armijo

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this month’s command message, Colonel Wendy Armijo, Commander of the 202nd Intelligence Surveillance and reconnaissance group, speaks to the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 2001, two decades of the Global War on Terror, and embracing America’s commitment to preserving freedom.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 14:27
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 813203
    VIRIN: 210910-Z-WQ490-978
    Filename: DOD_108561545
    Length: 00:05:50
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message for September 2021 - Col. Wendy Armijo, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Massachusetts
    ANG
    Command Message
    USAF
    Otis
    102IW

