102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message for September 2021 - Col. Wendy Armijo

In this month’s command message, Colonel Wendy Armijo, Commander of the 202nd Intelligence Surveillance and reconnaissance group, speaks to the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 2001, two decades of the Global War on Terror, and embracing America’s commitment to preserving freedom.